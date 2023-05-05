Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

Hope may be falling back into the Thomas Trap on The Bold and the Beautiful (though let’s be honest — at this point, it’s a trap of her own making), but portrayer Annika Noelle is far more clearheaded! Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that rather than fawning over occasionally dangerous exes, she’s busy full-throatedly championing causes that she believes in.

So it wasn’t a surprise to see her share a post announcing that she’s “Absolutely honored to be a part of the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon this coming this Sunday” to help raise funds to “combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation across the country.”

She’ll be joined by a Who’s Who of the drag world, along with a ton of celebrities like comedians Ali Wong, Margaret Cho and Leslie Jones, NSYNC’s Lance Bass and actors Amber Tamblyn (General Hospital‘s original Emily) and husband David Cross. (Does anyone else hear “telethon” and instantly think of The Golden Girls? We have a feeling the ladies would be front and center at this one, just like they were trying to save the McKinley Lighthouse!)

Oh, and like any good telethon, the celebs will be answering the phones and taking donations, so Bold & Beautiful fans, here’s your chance to chat with Noelle!

“Together, we can make a difference and stand up for equality,” she wrote. “Drag is not a crime. It is art.” Check out the full post below with info on how to get tickets, check out the performances and make a donation to the cause. Plus, that photo is amazing!

So hats off to Noelle because sometimes you just need to stand up for what you believe in. And other times, you need to take a seat at a telethon phone bank and accept donations!

So who’s tuning in on Sunday? We could probably all use a few hours of feel-good entertainment to end the weekend before we dive back into Hope and her Thomas obsession on Monday… Because we’re pretty sure just about no one is feeling good about that!

We do know Hope can put on a good show, as you’ll see when you check out our Hope For the Future fashion show photo gallery.