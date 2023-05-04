Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, CBS screenshot

No one who watches The Bold and the Beautiful could say that Thomas hasn’t deserved an awful lot of the hardships that have befallen him, what with his having gaslighted Douglas, manipulated Hope into marriage, treated Zoe like a stand-in and taken a wrecking ball to Ridge and Brooke’s marriage. But this time around, the black sheep of the Forrester family really does seem to have turned a corner. He’s working his tush off and considering Hope permanently friend-zoned.

So it’s frustrating to see the writing on the wall where his character is concerned. Half brother R.J. has been back for all of two minutes — during which he’s stated loudly and clearly, “Nope, I don’t want to work at Forrester” — yet Dad has pushed and pushed to put him on the payroll. And in the Thursday, May 4, episode, R.J. gives in. And we all know what that means, right?

Obviously, the soap is setting up a sibling rivalry between Thomas and R.J., who is sure to turn out to be some kind of design prodigy. Thomas will be left once again to defend his place at the company and, by extension, in the family. Hardly seems fair, does it?

There may be a silver lining in the twist, however. Imagine if Thomas commiserates with Taylor and Steffy about how he’s been relegated to second-banana status, even though he was the one who raced in and saved Hope For the Future. They might observe, and not for the first time, that it’s always a member of Brooke’s family who comes out on top. Perhaps they might even realize that it doesn’t have to be that way. As Taylor not too long ago pointed out to her kids, “Together, we as a family are a force to be reckoned with.” (Preach!)

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Now that Bill is no longer persona non grata, and he and Taylor have made peace, she, Steffy and Thomas could approach him with a proposal. Why doesn’t he get into the fashion biz — the way he was once ready to with Sally and Wyatt — and invest in Taylor-Made Fashions, a design firm run by the world-renowned psychiatrist and her children? Maybe they could even poach Katie, Steffy might add, taking her out of Carter’s orbit.

If Bill said yes, we’d be at last on our way to the runway wars again. And we’d get the added fun of seeing how Brooke and Taylor navigate their friendship, and Bill and Ridge handle their cease-fire, when they’re running competing companies. What do you think? On your way to the comments…

Video: YouTube/CBS