Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Huading Awards Group

It’s always neat to see various soap stars turn up at The Bold and the Beautiful vet Katherine Kelly Lang’s (Brooke) Benheart store in Beverly Hills. This time, the actress received a visit from The Young and the Restless’ Lauralee Bell (Christine) — and by the looks of things, the ladies had a lot of fun.

Lang posted a video of Bell in various outfits, from different jackets to shoes to accessories, and was there to deliver it all while her longtime boyfriend Dominique Zoida recorded the superstar-style session surrounding the gal pals.

“Thanks Lauralee Bell for playing with us today at Benheart Beverly Hills,” Lang shared while modeling some of the items herself. “What a fun day with you! Lots of great stories! And outfits! Loved it.”

Bell shared her own post consisting of three pics and stated, “Had so much fun today with Katherine Kelly Lang trying on Benheart’s cute jackets, bags and shoes and having lots of laughs on our Instagram live with Dominique Zoida.”

The CBS actresses’ current and former castmate Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), who’s also been spotted at the store in the past, took to the comments to inform that she made a new purchases just the other day — another pair of boots with a matching belt.

With so many cool things to buy, it’d be hard to pick just one outfit, which is why many likely make repeated trips to Lang’s store.

Now that we've gotten a sneak peek into the fun the actresses shared earlier this week