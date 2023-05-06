Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Ever since Bold & Beautiful had Brooke and Taylor bury the hatchet, swear off Ridge and become BFFs, viewers have speculated that there may more going on than meets the eye — as in, could the platonic gal pals be flirting with the notion of becoming romantic girlfriends?

That remains to be determined. However, in an interview with Michael Fairman TV, executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell admitting that he was mulling over the idea. “I was thinking, ‘What if we went this direction?’” he confirmed. “I was just kind of watching the actors and seeing if the chemistry is there, like we do with everyone, really.”

Certainly, Katherine Kelly Lang and Krista Allen play beautifully off one another. That’s a spark to their work together that’s a delight to watch — and a depth to characters’ bond that speaks volumes about the importance of their hard-won understanding of one another. And not for nothing, but leading-ladies tag team is so good, they could throw sparks with a plotted plant.

So where does that leave us? “At this point, we know that Brooke and Taylor can be friends, and we know that they are connecting on a whole new level,” Bell said. “So, maybe [a more intimate relationship] could be something. It might happen.”

Previously, when the idea has been floated, the audience has expressed… we'll call them "strong" opinions. (Read select ones here.) So if "Braylor" never happens, we'll just have to add the dynamic duo to the below photo gallery of pairings that the soaps teased… and never actually delivered on.