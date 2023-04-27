Credit: CBS screenshot (2)

The story is right there, directly in front of The Bold and the Beautiful. All the soap has to do is tell it. Thomas and Taylor are in relatively good places in their lives. She’s sworn off Ridge (better late than never!), and he’s over his obsession with Hope (just in time for her to go off the deep end?). Now what?

A Whole New World

The mother/son tag team should decide to become one another’s wingperson. “And what?” Thomas asks Taylor. “We go hang out at bars and try to pick up people? That sounds kinda creepy.”

“The way you say it, it does,” she replies. “What I’m suggesting is that we get out of the cycle we’re in and go live some life, see what else is out there, see who else is out there.

“I mean, seriously,” she adds, “when was the last time you dated someone who didn’t work in the Forrester Creations building? For that matter, when was the last time I was with someone who wasn’t your father?”

“There was that weird period when you were with Grandpa,” Thomas notes.

“Can we not bring that up anymore? Ever?”

Finally, Thomas agrees to give Taylor’s idea a shot. As silly as it sounds to him, it could at very least make for a fun evening for the two of them.

L.A.’s Vanishing Hot Spot Reappears

Where better for Thomas and Taylor to go fishing for new romances than at the seafood restaurant whose disappearance so befuddled the stars. (Read their thoughts on the mystery here.) Since the eatery is apparently one of L.A.’s best-kept secrets, the duo wouldn’t be likely to run into as many people that they already know as they would at, say, Il Giardino. And that’s good: The twosome aren’t looking to see old acquaintances but to make new ones!

And the scenes could be light and fun and funny, allowing Matthew Atkinson and Krista Allen to play some comedy for a change as Thomas and Taylor size up one another’s flirting techniques. “Is the hair toss really your only move?” Thomas asks. “No wonder you’re single.”

“I can see you struggling,” Taylor deadpans. “Don’t know what to do if you can’t take your shirt off, do you?

“By the way,” she adds, pointing to the “No shirt, no shoes, no service” sign, “you can’t.”

A Change for the Better

When Soaps.com spoke with Allen recently, she sure sounded like she’d be up for a storyline like this. “There is a part of Taylor that will always love Ridge. She can’t help it — it’s sort of in her DNA,” she acknowledged. “But being a world-renowned psychiatrist, she is smart enough to see what’s going on. She understands that Ridge is Brooke’s Kryptonite.”

In other words, she’s unlikely to honor her pinky promise to keep their ex-husband in the friend zone. Which brings us right back to the potential of a story in which Taylor dates outside the usual pool of candidates. “She needs to get out there and mix it up!” the Emmy nominee cheers. “For too long, she sort of saw Ridge as her only option. But obviously, that’s not true. There are plenty of men out there… she just has to stop hanging out at Forrester Creations so much and find them!”

If her pursuit of a new love can also introduce Thomas to a true love, so much the better. “Taylor will always want what’s best for her children,” Allen noted. “Steffy is in a stable, solid relationship with Finn. Now, she wants the same thing for Thomas.”

