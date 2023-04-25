Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Viewers just might be seeing Douglas in a cast on The Bold and the Beautiful in future scenes. Why? His portrayer Henry Joseph Samiri revealed that he broke his arm over the weekend. The fan favorite shared a couple of photos on Instagram and asked his followers, “Well, how was everyone’s weekend? I hope better than mine.”

The first photo showed the actor at the doctor’s office getting a cast put on his left arm followed by a second pic of him outside, all smiles, raising his injured limb up in the air while holding what appears to be a new stuffed animal. His post also contained the hashtags “broken bones, cast, not scared, life and stunts.”

Though it is unclear just how Samiri injured his arm, we couldn’t help but recall another post he made a few days ago — one he also hashtagged with “stunts.” The video showed him doing a back flip on a trampoline, while asking fans, “Who remembers when I was just learning how to do this?” He then went on to say, “Next step… landing it on the floor.”

No matter how he was injured, we wish the actor a speedy recovery and some of his castmates and daytime peers did as well, including Judah Mackey (The Young and the Restless, Connor), who stated, “Wishing you a speedy recovery!” while Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) gave him a shoutout, “You’ve got this big guy! You’re going to be good as new before you know it!”

