Credit: CBS screenshot; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Things have quieted down a bit on The Bold and the Beautiful now that Sheila is back behind bars where she belongs. And while a few people, including Bill and Taylor, have made the trip to the jail to pay the villainess a visit, Steffy is next on the list and will confront her monster-in-law this week — all in the name of protecting her family for good.

And in real life, Steffy’s portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, is all about her family as well. Though it’s been a while since she’s posted a video featuring her beautiful crew, on the heels of her big pregnancy reveal last week, the CBS soap fave recently did just that. The actress shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Where have I been? Everywhere.”

The video began with a solo shot of Wood staring out at the gorgeous mountains then snapped to a pic of her with her husband Elan Ruspoli and their three sons Rise, Lennix and Brando at the beach. There were a few more scenes featuring the actress, one of which enjoying some much-deserved alone time in the tub with a good book, as well as her walking with the boys and climbing into a cozy tent.

And the beauty didn’t stop there… The camera panned to even more beautiful family moments, all the while Brent Morgan’s “Forever and Ever, Amen” played in the background.

We can’t wait until Wood’s new little one arrives into the fold and we look forward to seeing what she has cooked up for her latest gender reveal. Stay tuned! And if you missed her big pregnancy announcement for baby no. 4, watch the video below from her Monday, April 17, appearance on The Talk.

Video: The Talk/YouTube