Get ready for some breathtaking scenery because it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful is heading back to Italy eleven years after their last historic trip to Puglia when Liam and Hope first married! Kind of. That one was never quite legal… but it was pretty!

According to The Hollywood Reporter Rome, the show and a number of the cast will be returning to Italy once again in May, though this time they believe that instead of heading back to the southeast, the show will be filming in Rome. Among the locations The Hollywood Reporter speculate the show will film at are famed squares Piazza Navona and Piazza di Spagna at the bottom of Rome’s Spanish Steps. And they even mention a trip to the instantly recognizable Colosseum!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, seven of the show’s cast are expected to make the trip: Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Chances are probably good that they’ll film a fashion show while over there, and with that cast, our money’s on a big Hope for the Future blow-out.

With that said, we can’t hope but notice that missing from that lineup is Finn! If he doesn’t show up, we guess maybe someone had to stay behind to look after the kids. Did anyone think to ask Taylor for help babysitting?

But boy is that worrying for Steffy and Finn. The writing is on the wall in big, bold, neon letters that we’re barreling straight for another round of “Steam.” Whether we want it or not. If Steffy and Liam are over in romantic Italy while Finn stays behind, we can’t help but wonder what the two might get up to. Sure, Hope will be along with her husband, but so will Thomas… Because we also seem to be racing towards another round of them as well.

Of course, if the folks are heading to the Colosseum, maybe we’ll get another round of Thomas vs. Liam! We doubt it would take all that much for those two to throw down once again. With that said, we’ll have to wait and see. The trip to Puglia, Italy in 2012 was filmed in May and aired in June, so our guess is we won’t have to wait too long!

