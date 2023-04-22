Credit: GILLES TOUCAS/CBS

It’s that time of year again, time for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is currently underway and runs through April 23, and features some of the hottest music acts and parties around. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Kang wasn’t about to miss any of the fun and was in attendance at one of the events, where she shared, “Fun night at Coachella party.”

The CBS soap vet posted a video, looking oh-so sleek in a sexy, black ensemble, while she danced the night away — and some of her castmates chimed in under the post to let her know just how great she looked. Kim Matula, who used to play Lang’s onscreen daughter Hope, gave a shoutout, “Mamaaaa!” to which Lang replied, “Hi baby!”

The Young and the Restless’ Courtney Hope (Sally) simply stated, “You’re hot,” as Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice) agreed and expressed, “OMG, you are wicked hot, girl!” Lang again jumped in to show her appreciation and replied, “Wow, what a compliment!”

However, there was one fan who not only had a message for the actress, but one for the CBS soap as well… “Dear Bold & Beautiful,” Charleen Bolden began. “Let ‘Brooke’ live like Katherine lives. Footloose and fancy-free! Her character needs a change!” Plus, she also wanted Lang to know, “You look amazing!”

More: Meet CBS daytime’s adorable new additions

And we couldn’t agree more… Not only does Lang always look topnotch, but now that Brooke is enjoying the single life and living as a new independent woman, we’d love to see the character let loose and have a little more fun in and around Los Angeles!

Look back at more gorgeous photos of Katherine Kelly Lang in our gallery below.