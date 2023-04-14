Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has One Thing on Her Mind Behind Bars — and It’s Not What You Think!
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful, and though we all know she’s sitting in a jail cell, one can never tell what the villainess is planning next. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Kimberlin Brown previewed just what is on Sheila’s mind — and it’s not what you might think.
She’s terrorized many for years so the first thing that comes to mind is revenge… How is she going to make Bill and Ridge pay for tricking her? Will she set her sights on those they love yet again? Will she escape to kidnap Bill and give him a taste of his own medicine? Any number of scenarios comes to mind since this is Sheila we’re talking about — the sky is the limit when it comes to payback!
However, that’s not the case. Instead of cooking up her next scheme, Sheila has been doing some soul-searching. While reflecting on everything she’s done, and the fact that she almost died due to a heart attack (not to mention falling over Bill’s balcony!), she’s realized one thing… just how much Deacon means to her, even though he helped Bill and Ridge hand her over to the authorities.
“It was heartbreaking but yet she understands,” stated Brown. “She does care deeply for Deacon and doesn’t want him to be harmed by her or her actions. Even when she was hiding out, she was always trying to protect him.”
We can’t forget that Bill and Ridge know that Deacon was carrying on with and had real feelings for Sheila but they agreed to stay quiet as a way to thank him for aiding their cause, and Sheila plans to do the same. “Clearly, Deacon had a lot to lose with his association with her,” Brown continued. “And she knows why he did what he did.”
So, what does all of this mean? When Sheila loves, she loves hard and viewers will see that her feelings for Deacon are still in play. And now, sitting in a jail cell, she’ll have a lot of time to fantasize about their time together and what could have been, which can only mean she’ll want nothing more than to get out of jail and be reunited with Deacon one day.
And like Sheila’s alluded to in the past, her presence will always be near — and with that, we never know when or where she’ll turn up!
