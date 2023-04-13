Former Bold & Beautiful Adversaries Are Reunited in a Very Different Way
Longtime viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful likely remember the days when Amber Moore seduced an underaged Rick Forrester — all while she was his and his sister Bridget’s babysitter. Trouble followed Amber, which in turn led Rick to follow in her lead, like the time he bought back a diamond bracelet that Amber had stolen from his mother and pawned just so she wouldn’t get busted.
It’s no secret that back then, Brooke wasn’t a fan of Amber’s. Not only did she end up marrying Rick, and lied about their baby that she lost by replacing her stillborn son with her cousin Becky’s child, Amber also created issues between Brooke and Ridge. Remember that photo she showed Brooke of Ridge and Bridget, wanting her to believe something had been going on behind her back?
Well, that was reel life but in the real world, Brooke and Amber’s portrayers are friends and were recently spotted out and about having some fun at Katherine Kelly Lang’s Benheart store in Beverly Hills.
“Girls just wanna have fun trying on jackets at Benheart,” Lang shared, along with a video of her and Adrienne Frantz dancing to Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”
This wasn’t the first time the former castmates have been spotted together recently… Back in April, Frantz posted a photo with Lang while attending The Young and the Restless’ 50th anniversary party, where she stated, “Loved seeing Katherine Kelly Lang,” then teased, “Brooke and Amber really love each other! Haha!”
And we loved seeing the ladies together again too! Though if Amber returned to Los Angeles, we can bet Brooke would be keeping an extra eye on her former daughter-in-law.
