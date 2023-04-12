Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks Shares Bad News: ‘I’m Gonna Miss You All’
April 11 was not a great day for Bold & Beautiful scene stealer Darin Brooks. “Aww, man, I’m so bummed and am really gonna miss these crazy kids!”
What happened? His Apple TV+ series Amber Brown was cancelled after only one season. “But onward and upward!” he cheered. “This was such an uber-talented and insanely funny group of people! Honestly, I had a blast working with you all!”
With that, Wyatt’s portrayer began offering thanks, first and foremost to series creator Bonnie Hunt “for giving me this opportunity! Your generosity speaks volumes, and the love you put into every single word of your writing is truly inspiring!”
View this post on Instagram
Brooks went on to say that he was grateful to EP Bob Higgins “for being the big Bob-O and fighting in the trenches with us daily” and Michelle Manning “for all of your inspiring stories and history! My god, thank you for producing Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club with Mr. [John] Hughes!
“Yep, that’s right!” he added. “Look her up!”
Brooks called Carsyn Rose, the youngster who played the show’s title character, “a freaking rock star! I can’t wait to see what you do next!” He thanked Grey’s Anatomy vet Sarah Drew, aka his on-screen leading lady, “for playing and dancing with me every day! It truly was a pleasure, and you’re such a joy to work with!”
As the World Turns alum Ashley Williams, Brooks cheered, “for always making me freaking crack up every single day! You’re amazing! Michael Yo, thank you for your abundant kindness day in and day out on and off set! And thank you for letting me come watch one of your hilarious stand-up shows.
“Oh, wait! No, you didn’t!” he corrected himself. “Not yet! I’m crashing the next one!”
View this post on Instagram
After spreading the love even further, the actor sent a message directly to us. “If you haven’t seen Amber Brown… I highly, highly suggest you go watch it right nowby yourself, with a loved one or with the fam-bam! It has such heart, love and is just a fun, hilarious family comedy!
“I’m gonna miss you all,” he concluded to his colleagues, “and as they say… until we meet again! I’ll see ya on the next one!”
Review the all-time best primetime dramas in the below photo gallery that includes everything from Yellowstone to Peyton Place and see if you agree with our pick for No. 1.