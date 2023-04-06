Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

That’s one Bold & Beautiful baby!

Bold & Beautiful fans may have said goodbye to their beloved Vinny when Joe LoCicero’s character lost his life under the car tires of Bill Spencer’s car, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten about the star or his lovely wife Gina Rodriguez, who, coincidentally, played the short-term role of Beverly on the CBS soap before going on to primetime success in Jane the Virgin. The pair, who have been married for four years in May, met on the set of the comedy and just welcomed their first child together.

The couple first revealed they were expecting in July of 2022 when Rodriguez shared a post that included a photo of the loved-up duo holding a positive pregnancy test and simply stated, “This birthday hits different.”

The actress kept her followers updated as the pregnancy progressed, including sharing lovely photos of herself and LoCicero as she neared time to deliver.

On January 25 2023, Rodriguez revealed she had gone past her due date and was awaiting both the delivery and the debut of her new ABC series Not Dead Yet.

The February 8 debut of Not Dead Yet brought with it another post, and this one revealed that the baby had finally come as Rodriguez teased, “Me and baby will be watching with you.” In March, her representative confirmed the couple had welcomed a baby boy, however, the elusive Baby LoCicero hasn’t made his debut in photos, nor was his name known, until now.

In a post shared on April 5, Rodriguez shared a “dump” of photos and clips that included the coveted first look at Charlie, her new baby boy with Joe LoCicero. The first clip is from Not Dead Yet with a hilarious spoof on soaps, followed by a photo of her and the baby in which his head and wee arm can be seen. Finally, there’s a clip of the new mama practicing steps with Sasha Farber of Dancing With the Stars while wearing her son in a carrier. She revealed, “Yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom.” Use the arrows at the side of the post to get your glimpse.

Congratulations to Joe LoCicero and Gina Rodriguez on the addition of Charlie to their little fam!

Would you love to see Bold & Beautiful bring back Poor Dead Vinny? Leave your storyline ideas in the comment section.

