Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Should we be excited or worried?

OK, Katie’s reaction to Bill’s Sheila deception on The Bold and the Beautiful was not one we were expecting! A slap and a kiss, anger and frustration, love and adoration. Just like their relationship, Katie was all over the map! And Carter? Carter who? He was outside celebrating with the rest of the Forrester/Logan clan, and we seriously doubt Katie had a single thought for him in her head while she confronted Bill.

It seems like a no-brainer that this was what Katie needed to reignite that spark for Bill. It also seems pretty clear that The Bold and the Beautiful just showed us exactly where it’s going to end up.

Because Katie laid out the problem in the same breath as she laid out what seems to be the solution. “You are so maddening and frustrating but there’s no one like you. The extraordinary lengths you go to… This is why I left you, Bill. But it’s also why I love you.”

When you get right down to it, Bill is a man who wants what he can’t have. Whether it’s from his constant drive for power and control or a touch of his narcissism rearing up, Bill doesn’t like being denied. But what happens once the challenge is gone, and he finally gets the unobtainable? We’ve seen it happen time and again with Katie.

When Katie comes around, it’ll be all rainbows and kittens… at first. But then maybe Bill will sit down and finally have that talk with Taylor to go over everything that happened — and everything that’s gone wrong in his life. It could even be to make himself a better man for Katie. Just more of those “extraordinary lengths” he goes to that she both loves and hates.

But that could ignite the chemistry we’ve sensed between Bill and Taylor — especially once Katie’s no longer in the “what Dollar Bill can’t have” category. You know who would be? Taylor. And if not her, there’s still always Brooke. Bill’s never-ending fixation on her is a huge reason why Katie held off on reuniting with him for so long.

Brooke vowed she was done with Ridge — but she didn’t make the same promise about Bill. The timing would be awkward and cause massive amounts of pain for her sister, but since when has that ever stopped Brooke?

More: Don Diamont’s pranks are out of control

The point is, as Katie said, Bill is maddening, frustrating and unique. It’s what she loves and hates about him. It’s what’s likely going to pull them back together… and then push them apart once more.

So yeah, The Bold and the Beautiful just teased a Katie and Bill reunion in a big way. And it also teased their next breakup in the same breath. But hey, that’s how it goes when you love a man like Bill, we guess.

At least he’s done with Sheila!

Check out our photo gallery of Don Diamont reflecting on Bill’s relationships to see just how over the map he’s been.