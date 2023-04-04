1 / 43 <p>Babysitter Amber got pregnant while dating Rick and the pair were married. Amber’s baby was stillborn, so she — what else? — passed off her cousin Becky’s infant as her own. After a lot more drama, Amber and Rick went their separate ways… but they sure made a cute couple back in the day!</p>

2 / 43 <p>Thorne believed Macy to be dead, but spotted her in Italy when the Forresters traveled to Portofino for a fashion show. They were, of course, reunited… and the photo shoot was nothing short of gorgeous.</p>

3 / 43 <p>Oh, those were the days! We can’t get enough of this yummy shoot from back when Fabio guest-starred in scenes with the legendary Sally Spectra.</p>

4 / 43 <p>So, no… this isn’t a couples gallery. If it was, we wouldn’t be able to throw in gems like this photo of Jennifer Finnegan and the late Joseph Mascolo (Bridget Forrester and Ridge’s biological father Massimo Marone) on location.</p>

5 / 43 <p>We just love these throwbacks of <em>Bold & Beautiful’s</em> iconic Eric and Stephanie Forrester set against an eye-popping crimson backdrop. Ah, the good ol’ days!</p>

6 / 43 <p>Nick Marone was dating Felicia Forrester when she discovered she had colon cancer. After she went into remission, Eric and Stephanie’s daughter threw in the towel on their relationship and moved to Paris. As you ponder what might have been, enjoy this look back… Jack Wagner and Lesli Kay sure had a blast doing this shoot!</p>

7 / 43 <p>It may not be polite to say Nick got around… but he did. Marone married Bridget after his break-up with Felicia. She got pregnant, but then found out he was having an affair with — who else? — but her mother, Brooke.</p>

8 / 43 <p>Eric’s youngest daughter has her mother’s fiesty spirit and loves her dad fiercely. They weren’t without their troubled times in the past, however, as Felicia once went to design for Spectra when her pops poo-poo’d her sketches.</p>

9 / 43 <p>Throwing it back to 2007 as Katherine Kelly Lang and a be-whiskered Ronn Moss, posed for photos as the iconic duo of Brooke and Ridge.</p>

10 / 43 <p>We couldn’t love these shots of <em>Bold & Beautiful’s</em> Douglas sisters more! Just beautiful snaps taken on the wedding set when Pam married Stephen.</p>

11 / 43 <p>‘Memba when Taylor dated Brooke’s son, Rick? We do.</p>

12 / 43 <p>‘Memba when part II: Ridge dated Ashley Abbott, when the character crossed over to <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> from <em>Young & Restless</em>. The shoot is from 2009.</p>

13 / 43 <p>One of the hottest duos ever to appear on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> — the sultry Jackie M and her younger man candy, Owen Knight, posed for one of many smoulder-y photo shoots together. </p>

14 / 43 <p>In love through the decades, Donna and her Honeybear rekindled their flame anew when he ended his marriage to Quinn. Hard to believe this shot is from nearly 15 years ago.</p>

15 / 43 <p>Taylor and Ridge’s history recently came to the forefront again when the two nearly remarried. It’s fun to look back on old photos of the exes, but we’re not gonna lie — we’re glad Taylor chose herself this time around.</p>

16 / 43 <p>Here’s your reminder that Bill once had an eye for the third Logan sister, Donna, in addition to her sisters Katie and Brooke. Mind you, he thought she was an intern named Jamie (revenge scheme)… but that’s a story for another day. They certainly made a good-looking pair.</p>

17 / 43 <p>A <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> brother and sister duo from days gone by, Oliver (Zach Conroy) was the first boy Hope and Steffy tangled over, and infamously had sex with Brooke, who mistook him for Ridge at Hope’s masked graduation party. Aggie, played by soap vet Sarah Brown, was Oliver’s sister, who initially went by the name Summer. They were the niece and nephew of Whip Jones III, who was once married to Brooke.</p>

18 / 43 <p>Speak of the devil… here’s Whip’s wedding shoot with <em>Taylor</em> in 2010.</p>

19 / 43 <p>Steffy once found herself attracted to Jackie’s husband, Owen. He was tempted by the Forrester but remained faithful to his wife. This photo shoot took place as <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> marked its 20th anniversary in Italy.</p>

20 / 43 <p>Well, this brother and sister duo got up to no good together back in the day. We’re pretty sure Felicia and Thorne teamed up to lock Donna in the Forrester steam room!</p>

21 / 43 <p>Their characters, Steffy and Hope, may have been locked in a battle over Liam Spencer, but Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Kim Matula had a ton ‘o’ fun with this photo shoot in Aspen.</p>

22 / 43 <p>Despite Thomas looking like this in Cabo, Hope still had the hots for Liam. Regardless, this pair made for a very pretty duo in the on location photo ops.</p>

23 / 43 <p>Liam and Hope became “Lope” to their adoring fans back when Kim Matula was playing the role of Brooke’s daughter. Despite a truckload of ups and downs, the couple ended finally ended up getting married.</p>

24 / 43 <p>Right off the cover of a romance novel are Liam and Steffy, aka, “Steam”. The brunette finally moved on from the love triangle involving Hope and Liam when Finn came along. Well, except for that one night…</p>

25 / 43 <p>We’re not sure what was going on with their characters on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> at the time, but we’re certain of one thing — Kim Matula (Hope) and Linsey Godfrey (Caroline) had a hoot and a half doing this photo shoot!</p> <p>P.S. We miss Caroline!</p>

26 / 43 <p>Okay, that pic in the middle of the mashup is absolutely adorable! Maya and Carter filmed sexy scenes together on their web series <em>Room 8</em> and wound up dating. They split up after Rick told the exec she tried to seduce him in the infamous Forrester sauna.</p>

27 / 43 <p>Wyatt and Liam aren’t the only handsome brothers to grace the screen on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>. Carter Walton and his brother Marcus (son of Donna and Justin) were a sexy sight to behold in this 2013 photo shoot.</p>

28 / 43 <p>Caroline leaned on Carter to pursue Maya as she wanted Rick all for herself. Judging by how hot they look together in this photo, perhaps they could have been more than just a scheme team.</p>

29 / 43 <p>Such a cute daddy/daughter duo. It’s too bad Alexandria ‘Aly’ Forrester met such an unfortunate end. After a downward spiral that involved seeing visions of her deceased mother Darla in an orb, Aly attacked Steffy with a tire iron and was killed when she hit her head on a rock after her cousin swung back in self-defense.</p>

30 / 43 <p>We couldn’t love this <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> duo more! Their comic relief is always the perfect antidote to heavy drama. Charlie and Pam’s skills in the kitchen <em>and</em> with innuendo are second to none.</p>

31 / 43 <p>Caroline and Maya were rivals for Rick’s affection. When Dayzee, who helped Maya discover the fate of her baby (it had died), realized Maya was interested in the Forrester heir, she discouraged it, in part because he was dating Bill’s niece.</p>

32 / 43 <p>We’re not sure why these shots were taken — Maya and Marcus never dated, nor did Carter and Dayzee but we like them.</p>

33 / 43 <p>Ridge took up with the niece and namesake of his first love, Caroline Spencer, amid their chemistry-laden interactions at Forrester Creations. They married, but it all fell apart when it was revealed that the baby Ridge was passing off as his own, actually belonged to his son, Thomas.</p>

34 / 43 <p>One of the few women to catch Liam’s interest who was <em>not</em> Hope or Steffy was the Forrester cousin from Down Under, the beautiful Ivy.</p>

35 / 43 <p>Aly bonded with Forrester photographer, Oliver, and the two began dating, but their love wasn’t enough to save her from the downward spiral that led to her death.</p>

36 / 43 <p>Justin and Donna were high school sweethearts, but she broke things off abruptly and moved away. Later, he would find out she’d had his baby (Marcus) and gave him up for adoption. The two married in 2011 but it didn’t last.</p>

37 / 43 <p>Maya was not only the first transgender character on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>, but she was part of a beautiful love story with Rick. Their marriage fell apart while they were living overseas, and we’d <em>still</em> like to know why.</p>

38 / 43 <p>Zende and Nicole sure made a pretty couple. They married young and the union didn’t last (yet another that didn’t survive the mysterious curse of Forrester International), but Zende is back on the canvas and pitched in on Hope’s fashion line.</p>

39 / 43 <p>These sweet sisters were a breath of fresh air on the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> canvas — and we still miss them. Sally, of course, moved on to CBS’ <em>Young & Restless</em>.</p>

40 / 43 <p>Ridge and Brooke’s son fell in love for the first time and, naturally, it was with a Spectra. At least we got to see RJ for a little while… he’s been gone again for quite some time.</p>

41 / 43 <p>Before all of that ‘faking a terminal illness’ business and before the return of Wyatt’s high school girlfriend, Felony Flo, Sally and Wyatt were a promising couple who helped each other pick up the pieces after having their hearts broken by others.</p>

42 / 43 <p>For a weird and kinda glorious five minutes, Sheila and Taylor were actually… almost… friends. While it didn’t last (Taylor found out Sheila had shot her daughter — dealbreaker), it made for a fun photo shoot on the roof of CBS studios.</p>