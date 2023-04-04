Pranks, But No Pranks! Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks ‘Could’ve Gone Without Seeing’ Don Diamont Make an April Fool of Himself
In fact, one act got the actor a quick slap and a swift kick from his wife.
Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont (Bill) on social media know he often likes to pull pranks and make funny videos with his wife Cindy Ambuehl. Well, this year for April Fools’ Day, he pulled a few pranks that not only ticked off his other half but had his castmates, past and present, rolling with laughter — and Darin Brooks, who plays his onscreen son Wyatt, said he “could’ve gone without watching this.”
The this in question was a video Diamont posted that started with Ambuehl finding him lying on their floor in a pool of blood around his head. However, when he popped up and said, “April Fools,” she gave him a quick slap and a swift kick to make it clear that his joke wasn’t funny. Her hubby, on the other hand, couldn’t stop laughing and stated, “It’s a little funny!”
The next few shots contained the actor outside making a scene, and another one of him wearing a dress — yes, a dress! — that he thought made him look “a little hippie.” And you won’t want to miss the one of him in a pair of short-shorts, shaking his rear end while washing the family car, or Diamont dressed up as rapper Vanilla Ice.
We don’t want to spoil the fun, so watch the video for yourself, for that and so much more, where, even though he got his wife on a few of the pranks, Ambuehl stated, “I love my April fool,” while his former The Young and the Restless co-star Beth Maitland (Traci) simply responded, “Oh my god.”
All we can say is… Keep the pranks and funny videos coming because this one was one for the books!
And see where Diamont landed — and with who — in our gallery below filled with Bold & Beautiful dynamic duos.