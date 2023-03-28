Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

A Bold & Beautiful behind-the-scenes video also reveals [Spoiler]’s fate.

Bold & Beautiful viewers were stunned when it came to light that Bill and Ridge had teamed up to trick Sheila in a scheme to put her behind bars for good. After the reveal, the mystifying reasons for Bill professing his love for the psychopath and blackmailing Steffy and Finn became crystal clear. What was not so obvious, however, was how — or if — Deacon fit into the picture. Well, we have a much better idea now… and that’s not all we know.

While Bill was scamming Sheila into believing he loved her in hopes of scoring a murder confession, the madwoman was also playing Spencer… to a point. She was no more in love with him than he was with her and was taking every opportunity to run over to Deacon’s apartment to spend time with the man who harbored her as a fugitive and with whom she had developed a romantic relationship against all odds.

This deception on Sheila’s part concerned Deacon fans because he was putting all of his progress (both in life and with his daughter Hope) at risk to keep seeing his nine-toed friend with benefits. Although his romantic flashbacks of the two of them slow-dancing and kissing suggested he was not in on the plan with Bill and Ridge, some wondered if there was some possibility he might be. His only hope of staying out of prison himself was to have cut a deal with the authorities at some point to help put Sheila away. Since we didn’t know where Deacon got the money to buy Il Giardino, we had to wonder if that was part of an agreement as well.

Last we saw Deacon, he had learned of Bill’s marriage proposal and encouraged Sheila to accept it as he wanted her to be happy. Sheila did so, and shortly thereafter confessed to Bill that she murdered Dr. Lance with bees.

Cut to The Late Late Show With James Corden and we jump ahead a bit. We’ve all seen the preview with Sheila going over the balcony at Bill’s, but we’ve no idea what her fate might be in the aftermath. Now, we do.

When James Corden and Lil Nax X make their way to CBS studios to make a (hilarious!) cameo as a waiter and busboy, we learn they’ll be in scenes with Sean Kanan (Deacon) and Annika Noelle (Hope).

During the scene they’re filming, Hope tells Deacon she knows what he did. Deacon, looking nervous, assumes Hope knows what he did with Sheila, but she corrects, “I know what you did to Sheila.” His daughter goes on to laud his heroics in joining Ridge and Bill to take Sheila down and put her back in prison where she belongs.

We have no idea how they’re going to explain it, but that confirms Deacon was in on it. Let the cheering begin!

Of course, Hope still doesn’t know he was involved with Sheila or gave her a place to hide out when she was on the run. But he’s in the good books for now.

And did you catch that other nugget? Sheila’s in prison. We even see the jail set as Corden and Lil Nas X tour around behind the scenes. Take a look for yourself below. The Bold & Beautiful portion of the video begins at about the 6:07 mark.

Do you want to see more fun from the set? Check out Lil Nas X’s Bold & Beautiful bloopers.

And, last but not least, some photos from the big day.

Share your thoughts on the twist with Deacon in the comment sections below.

Look back on the life and times of Deacon Sharpe in the gallery below.

Video: The Late Late Show with James Corden