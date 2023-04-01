Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Shares a Precious Video of His Adorable Baby Boy’s Visit to Disney
The CBS soap actor captured a very special moment.
We just love when soap stars share their family trips on social media and The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) gave his followers a peek into one of his crew’s recent outings. Along with his wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), the couple took their two kiddies, Poppy Marie and Jones Douglas, to Disneyland.
Novlan has shared trips to Disneyland with Poppy in the past but this was her little bro’s first time going on a ride at the “Happiest Place on Earth.” The CBS soap actor posted various videos and photos of the kids, where “no meltdowns” occurred, and in the second video, Novlan, holding Jones, stated, “It’s your first ride at Disneyland,” to which his little cutie reacted with a huge smile!
So, what was his first ride? “The Jungle Cruise!”
In another cute video, this time with the actor holding Poppy, he asked, “Uh-oh, P, what do you think?” As the camera panned to her mom, Poppy replied, “I think there’s going to be some danger.”
So adorable! As were the pics included of Ewell with their daughter and son and one with Poppy enjoying a big, tasty treat!
And if you thought that post was cute, another one, of Jones flying solo, will simply melt your heart! In a series of three pics, Novlan’s little boy went from all smiles, to a lower-lip pout to a… well, you’ll have to see for yourself!
