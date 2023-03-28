Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Image; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kim Matula joins Kevin McGarry in romantic holiday feature.

Spring just arrived but Christmas movies still run every now and then on the Hallmark Channel and the network is continuing to stay in the spirit all year through by filming a new holiday feature. And the best part is, a former The Bold and the Beautiful favorite is teaming up with a When Calls the Heart hottie in Christmas Goals.

The movie, starring Kim Matula (ex-Hope) and Kevin McGarry (Nathan), could very well be part of the network’s Christmas in July lineup, if not then, for its Countdown to Christmas event and is currently filming in British Columbia, Canada, as reported by the Vernon Morning Star. The outlet not only revealed that Kal Tire Place, a multi-purpose arena, was turned into the home of Idaho Falls’ Flying Trout, but that various locals were in attendance as extras for some scenes.

In the movie, the fictitious town’s hockey team, the Falls Flying Trouts, could be seen playing opposite the River City Eagles with a game highlight featuring a shootout goal by a player wearing a #46 jersey with the name Chaison on it. Could that be McGarry’s character?

And as a way to thank the extras for taking part in the filming, they were provided with draw prizes, coffee, donuts and muffins. A few days later, more locals had a chance to get in on the action during scenes for a jamboree to be featured in the movie, which took place at the Laurel Packing House, a multi-purpose heritage building in Kelowna’s Cultural District.

And if you missed it, watch our video interview with Matula below where she opened up about her Bold & Beautiful frustrations and stated, "I love Hope but…"

