If Brooke and Taylor think that he’s been pining away for them, they could be in for a big surprise.

They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. But in the months that Bold & Beautiful kept Ridge away from true loves Brooke and Taylor, his might actually have grown… wiser. That’s portrayer Thorsten Kaye’s hope, anyway.

“Seeing the women in his life moving on, I look forward to seeing him move on as well,” the actor tells Soap Opera Digest. To someone else? “Yes, somebody else. Usually in a relationship, if somebody thinks it’s really bad, the other person probably thinks that, too.

“Very rarely does one person say, ‘Hey, this isn’t working,’ and the other person goes, ‘Really? Because I thought it was perfect.’ I don’t think it was perfect for Ridge,” he continues. So “it would be awesome to start with somebody else.”

Kaye even as an idea of whom that somebody else could be. “Maybe [Ridge is] going to find his cellphone and see if Shauna’s number is still in it,” he suggests. “I think that might be nice.”

Since Quinn is no longer married to his father or boo’d up with Carter, she could also be an option. Or Ridge could jump-start a long-distance romance with his ex-fiancée, Young & Restless’ Ashley. Maybe he could make a play for Maya since she and Rick are kaput — and if it ticks off Rick, so much the better as far as Ridge would be concerned!

