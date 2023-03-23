Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The CBS soap star would do anything for his wife — anything, except for one thing…”

Soaps.com wants to send a belated anniversary shoutout to The Bold and the Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and his wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva; Young & Restless, ex-Mac). The real-life soap couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary and though Brooks made it clear to his lady love just how much she means to him, he also added a hidden warning inside the photos he posted while sending Kruger a very special message…

“Seven years… wait… seven years? Already? Can’t be!” he teased. “I feel like we just had two kids and a Chancey Pants.”

Like Brooks stated, it is “crazy how times flies when you’re having fun,” but he wouldn’t let the day fly by without thanking his wife for giving him their two “beautiful, strong-willed ladies,” daughters Everleigh Jolie and Gemma Wynter, as well as their pup Chancey Pants, and “just for being the best friend, partner, wife and mother to our children that a person could ever ask for!”

However, this is where the post turned to a different topic… Brooks attached a photo in his post of the “late, great Meat Loaf” and explained, like the rock icon’s song stats, “I would do anything for love…” then continued, “but I won’t do no damn Tic-Tok!”

Anyone who follows Kruger knows that she loves to create funny TikTok videos but for their anniversary, she kept it very romantic — with a little silliness sprinkled in — and expressed, “Happy seven-year anniversary to my best friend, partner and baby daddy (both human and dog). I can’t believe I still like you after all this time. Jokes aside, I’m the luckiest to have you as my better half.”

Awww… aren’t these two just the sweetest?!

