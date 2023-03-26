Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images; D Guignebourg/JPI

The CBS daytime stars just couldn’t help themselves.

While shooting scenes, whether for soaps, primetime or film, there are bound to be some funny screw-ups, which often make for additions to entertaining blooper reels. Soap Opera Digest recently asked some actors about the last blooper they made on set, and though The Bold and the Beautiful’s Annika Noelle (Hope) made it clear that it “wasn’t exactly a blooper, but,” she did share a comical story while filming a scene with Krista Allen (Taylor).

Getting ready for filming is a chore in itself. Not only does the cast have to hit the hair and makeup chairs when they get to the studio, they have to get into wardrobe and maybe take some extra time to run lines before the cameras start rolling — and some might not have made a point to eat before all of this.

This was the case for Allen and Noelle, who admitted that they were both starving and just couldn’t help themselves. “We tore into the bread basket during the scene and just made it a character choice,” Noelle shared. Not only did she relay that “those Hawaiian rolls were delicious,” she had “no regrets” for indulging in the tasty bread.

Hilarious — and well done, ladies!

So fans, next time you’re watching your favorite soap keep an eye out for little details like this. Viewers just never know what’s in the script and what’s not — and if we see Hope and Taylor indulging in a snack, it might be likely that it wasn’t in the script after all.

