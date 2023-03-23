Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

And no, it didn’t happen in the CBS soap’s wardrobe department.

Most The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) owns a boutique in Beverly Hills and she frequently shares photos of not only some of Benheart’s products but of various visitors as well. One of her latest was none other than castmate John McCook (Eric) who made the trip to the 90210 zip code.

Lang posted a few photo snaps with McCook, who she called “unstoppable” and “such a sweetheart,” as the CBS soap vets smiled for the camera, both decked out in leather jackets, looking absolutely gorgeous as ever. After professing her love for him, she thanked him for stopping by to pick up his new Benheart jacket. “You look amazing!” she expressed then teased, “Laurette is going to jump on you when you get home.”

Ashley Jones, who plays Eric and Brooke’s onscreen daughter Bridget, gave them a shoutout, “You guys! Hottest mom and dad on TV!” to which fan Illene MacMonigle Shafranek responded, “They have a pretty cute TV daughter too.”

Those comments made for a sweet way to mix real-life into reel-life!

Speaking of sweet… Last fall, Lang shared a few pics of her granddaughter Zuma modeling some jackets from the store as well and stated, “Definite model vibes and she is only 4 years old.”

Well, if she takes after her grandma, little Zuma is going to have no trouble at all in the talent department!

