“I have an acute…”

We all have our fears, some bigger than others, and The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton recently revealed one of his phobias. No, it’s not about his character or the fact that Liam fears for his father’s life, given that Bill is shacking up with Sheila, however, one question remains about his real fear… is he really that afraid of pizza or does he fear in the overindulging aspect of it? If it’s the latter, we feel his pain…

The CBS soap actor posted a photo of himself, staring at the saucy, cheesy pie, with a look of absolute horror on his face. But it wasn’t all scary… his little mini-me, son Ford, wrapped his arms around his dad and smiled for the camera, clearing anticipating the meal before them.

“Little-known fact about me,” Clifton joked. “I have acute pizzaphobia. Thankfully, Ford was there to protect me.”

Again, we feel your pain… Who wouldn’t fear pizza and all its saucy, cheesy goodness? OK, now we’re hungry — and we might have developed Clifton’s “acute pizzaphobia!” Did you?

And earlier this month, he did something else that might rub off on you… He posted a video and explained that while reorganizing the garage “things got a little weird” and even though he accompanied the post with the hashtag “I don’t dance,” Clifton went from moving a tote from a counter to the floor to “dropping it like it’s hot” to Snoop Dogg’s 2004 hit!

The daytime star didn’t give himself enough credit because he rocked the moves to that song. Hey, next time you find yourself reorganizing the garage, or any room for that matter, turn up the tunes and turn the chore into a fun dance party!

