Credit: GILLES TOUCAS/CBS

Gowns, lingerie, shoes, and “legs for miles”!

Bold & Beautiful’s Brooke has been rattling around in her huge mansion all alone since Ridge went off to find himself and Taylor’s yet to agree to move in with her, so we can only imagine what she finds to do to keep herself busy. If Logan is anything like her portrayer Katherine Kelly Lang, she may look to her closet for a fun diversion. Yes, her closet…

The gorgeous Bold & Beautiful star owns an apparel store, Benheart, with her beau Dom Zoida, and she has been selling her beautiful Katherine Kelly Lang Kaftans for years. Yup, it’s no secret that she loves clothes. So much so, that outside of work, she spends time playing in her closet at home!

Lang took to Instagram to share a fun clip from inside the jaw-dropping closet itself, which is well-stocked with shoes, gowns, lingerie, and much more. She gushed, “I can play in my closet, laugh all by myself, try on some lingerie…” and shared a snappy clip of herself doing just that. Set to Miley Cyrus’s tune Flowers, the star enthused, “No but seriously, this Miley song is so catchy I find myself singing it all day long!”

Her Bold & Beautiful co-star, Jennifer Gareis, who plays her sister Donna Logan, jumped in to remark, “Legs for miles!!!” She’s not wrong. Check out the fun clip below.

Much to the delight of her Bold & Beautiful fans and followers, Lang has also posted some behind the scenes shots from the set wearing fashions from the soap. Lookie! A red power suit…

A sleek satin dress for the office…

And a glamorous Forrester Creations original…

