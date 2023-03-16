Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Suddenly, it all makes sense.

When The Bold and the Beautiful first announced that it had recast RJ — read that story here — we were like, “OK.” But also like, “But wait… why, though?” Was the show going to have him try to re-match his parents a la Steffy and Thomas? That seemed a bit redundant, even for the soap that has played and replayed the same triangles for decades.

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Then it hit us. His purpose on the canvas will be twofold. On one hand, he’ll have inherited Daddy’s gift for dressmaking and will serve as a rival for Thomas. How elated would Hope be to be able to give Douglas’ father the boot in favor of her half brother? How thrilled would Liam be if his wife pink-slipped the creeper who once tried to strong-arm her into bed?

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

On the other hand, RJ will provide a love interest for a character who, bless her heart, has never really had a successful romance: Paris. She’s lovely, and we’ve been told a thousand times what amazing qualities she possesses, but her relationships have all been non-starters.

Zende’s interest in Paris was ruined for us the minute Bold & Beautiful aired fartgate. Carter only rushed her down the aisle to keep away from Quinn. Paris’ crush on Finn went nowhere, as did her momentary flirtation with Thomas.

Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Plus, it’s not like there are a lot of single women on the show to whom RJ isn’t related. There are Taylor and Steffy and… other than Paris, that’s it.

