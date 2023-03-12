Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bill begins to darken, while Sheila won’t be counted out.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for March 13 – 17, Bill’s loved ones begin to worry about him. Read about it below and watch the preview.

After admitting to Deacon that she couldn’t stop thinking about him and that she pictured him when she was in bed with Bill, Sheila and Deacon gave into their desires and had sex. Sheila warned him that Bill could never find out about them, and she was afraid of what he might do if he did. She wouldn’t put it past Bill to kill the both of them.

Liam meanwhile continued to hound his dad about Sheila, and finally started to put some doubts in his head about her. When Sheila returned home, Bill taunted her with the fact that everyone knows not to betray him. He demanded not only Sheila’s love but that she be loyal to him.

In a preview of what is to come, Bill tells Sheila that they are two of a kind, and to never forget that. Bill appears darker, harder as if he’s onto Sheila.

Katie doesn’t have a good feeling about Bill and Sheila, and vents that she’s scared. Steffy agrees that she is scared too. Wyatt finds the whole Sheila thing weird.

As she embraces Bill with a worried look, Sheila is heard saying, “Don’t count me out, that would be a big mistake.”

