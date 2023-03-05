Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Sheila warns Deacon that Bill can never find out about them.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for March 6 – 10, Sheila could be in hot water Read about it below and watch the preview.

After purchasing Il Giardino, Deacon wanted Sheila to come to the grand opening of his new restaurant. Sadly she told him she couldn’t because of Bill. However, she did admit she misses Deacon, that living with Bill was driving her crazy, and that she thinks of Deacon when she’s with Bill.

Bill’s sons meanwhile, pushed his father about threatening Taylor to keep Sheila out of jail, which is where Sheila belongs. Liam warned his father that Sheila was using him to stay out of jail, and was messing with him. Bill assured his sons if Sheila was messing with him then she’d pay dearly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Coming up, Liam once again calls out his father and asks Bill how he can love Sheila Carter.

At Deacon’s place, Sheila, with her shirt open, kisses a barechested Deacon. She later warns him that Bill finding out about them is not an option, because there is no telling what he’d do.

Sheila returns home to Bill and says, “Hey handsome.” He wonders where she’s been. Whatever answer she gives him, he confronts her and says, “You wouldn’t play me, you’re smarter than that!”

Read the Bold & Beautiful spoilers to find out what shocks Liam, and what Hope is faced with.

Bold and still beautiful! Look back on your favorite stars then and now in the below gallery featuring photos from way back when… and today.

Video: Bold & Beautiful/Instagram