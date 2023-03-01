Credit: Gilles Toucas/CBS

The CBS star gives a special shoutout to one of his daytime peers.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan (Deacon) made sure to send one of his former castmates a happy birthday message bright and early this morning. General Hospital legend Maurice Benard (Sonny) turns 60 years young today and Kanan wanted his pal to know just how special he is to him.

“Wishing my pal Maurice Benard a very happy birthday,” Kanan posted on Twitter. “We have known each other for over three decades. Even though we don’t see each other as often as I wish, you are a legend and a friend. Many happy returns, brother.”

Wishing my pal @MauriceBenard a very happy birthday. We have known each other for over three decades. Even though we don’t see each other as often as I wish, you are a legend and a friend. Many happy returns brother. #GeneralHospital #GH2023 — Sean Kanan (@seankanan) March 1, 2023

For those who don’t know, way before Kanan appeared in CBS daytime as bad boy Deacon Sharpe, he played another bad boy, A.J. Quartermaine, on General Hospital on and off from 1993 to 2014. During that time, his character and Sonny had their fair share of issues. In fact, not only was A.J. Michael’s biological father, it was a bullet fired from Sonny’s gun that killed him.

Sonny believed that A.J. had killed Connie Falconeri and it wasn’t until after A.J. got his memory back surrounding the night of her death when he realized that Ava had actually shot Sonny’s former love. While A.J. confronted Ava, and began to strangle her for allowing him to take the fall, Sonny appeared. A.J. then revealed that he hadn’t killed Connie but Sonny shot him before he could implicate Ava for the crime. A.J. then fell into a coma and later awoke in time to tell Carly that Sonny had shot him before he died.

Take a look back in time at a scene between Kanan and Benard when Sonny first held A.J. at gunpoint before Michael and Dante appeared to stop him.

Oh, the good old days!

Soaps.com sends Benard a very happy birthday as well and we hope he has a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends.

