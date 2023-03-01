Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Shares Joyful News As His Family Welcomes a New Addition
And we couldn’t be happier for him!
Dollar Bill’s relationship with his sons on The Bold and the Beautiful has rarely been as precarious as it is now. Actually, that’s probably not true. Their relationships hit the rocks fairly regularly. In fact, we’d have to say Liam and Wyatt handled their little intervention over Sheila fairly well. And Bill didn’t even do any yelling or threatening!
Is this growth? Maybe. But there’s still time for things to go off the rails!
One place where we do know there is real growth, though, is in Don Diamont’s family! Just this past summer, son Zander tied the knot and now it looks like the Diamont clan is about to grow once again! Bill’s portrayer took to Instagram to share the joyful news as his son, Lauren, proposed to girlfriend Nicole Taylor Franzen — and she said yes!
From the moment as Lauren got down on one knee to the celebration with the family, Diamont shared the whole beautiful experience. The happy couple showed off their rings, Diamont showed off the tasty spread and there was even a vase of white roses!
“Congratulations,” the proud dad wrote, adding “Cindy Ambuehl and I, along with the whole family, couldn’t be happier.”
Of course, with seven sons, we have a feeling this is a moment Diamont is going to experience quite a few more times. And we’re sure it’s going to be just as exciting for each and every one of them! We can only imagine how much the family is going to keep growing. Just this past Thanksgiving the actor shared a holiday photo with the family and as you can imagine, it’s already pretty sizable!
For now, we wish only the best to the newly engaged couple and congratulations to Diamont and the entire family over the happy news!
Take a look at our photo gallery of daytime stars with their real-life kids — whether grown or not!