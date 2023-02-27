Credit: John Paschal/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Tempers are about to run hot, hotter, hottest…

Bold & Beautiful has made Bill’s feelings for Sheila abundantly clear. Beyond abundantly, even. Hammers have driven nails into walls with more subtlety than the soap has had the tycoon express his adoration of the psycho. Simply put, he loves the maniac who’s shot half the people that he knows, and he’s perfectly willing to banish from his inner circle anybody and everybody who isn’t willing to don Kevlar and get with the program.

Which is all well and good in theory. But in practice… eh, not so much. So in the Tuesday, Feb. 28, episode, Bill’s sons call him on the carpet about not just flirting with danger, sleeping with it — and choosing it over the family with whom he’s fought so hard to establish ties. For Pete’s sake, Sheila tried to murder Steffy, to whom both Liam and Wyatt have been married and onto whose finger Bill himself would’ve been only too happy to slip a ring!

It simply does not compute. But maybe it will after the Friday, March 3, episode, in which Bill makes a confession to Liam about Sheila. Maybe Brooke’s Stallion will be able to explain to Liam what he sees in Sheila in such a way that it will make their affair not only make sense to Hope’s husband but to us as well. If he can’t… well, he’s risking even more than his neck. He’s risking the legacy that he’s worked so hard to shore up.

