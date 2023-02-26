Bold & Beautiful Preview: Is Steffy On the Verge of Bringing Down Sheila for Good?
Bill defends his love for the homicidal maniac to his sons.
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for February 27 – March 3, Steffy believes there is some way to destroy Sheila. Read about it below and watch the preview.
After having his heart trampled on by both Brooke and Katie over the years, Bill somehow found love with Sheila of all people. He fell for her so hard that he threatened to turn Taylor in for shooting him years ago if Steffy and Finn testified against her for shooting them both. They relented, and Sheila was set free. However, that hasn’t stopped everyone in Bill’s life from trying to talk some sense into him. Last week, Sheila admitted to Bill that she has been missing Finn terribly, along with her grandson. Bill promised to make a reconciliation between her and Finn happen.
Can Steffy take Sheila down? 👊 #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/ObbEZHE2qA
Coming up, Liam and Wyatt confront their father and don’t understand what is going on between him and Sheila. Bill tells them that she accepts him for who he is.
Meanwhile, Steffy calls Sheila a psychopath and everyone in their right mind knows that. Finn comments, “Everyone except Bill!” Steffy is determined to find a way to put an end to Sheila and believes there is an answer somewhere to their Sheila problem, something she won’t see coming.
