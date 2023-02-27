Credit: Simon Bullard/Newspix/Getty Images

The CBS soap actress asked fans to join in to give a special shoutout.

We don’t get to see Ridge much these days on The Bold and the Beautiful but his portrayer, Thorsten Kaye, recently celebrated a birthday on Wednesday, February 22, and one of his co-stars made a point to send him a shoutout. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posted a photo on her Instagram featuring their characters as a way to honor the “cool guy” on his big day.

“Let’s all give him a shoutout for his special day!” Lang cheered then expressed her love to Kaye. “I am so lucky to work with you! Many laughs and lots of fun!”

While they might have “many laughs” and “lots of fun” behind the scenes, their characters are currently going through a rough patch along the road to their destiny — if that still exists? And we had a few ideas as to why Ridge has been missing in action, especially with all of the drama that’s gone on surrounding his family and the fact that Sheila is now free to roam the streets of Los Angeles.

Fans have missed see the actor and after they sent him a few birthday shoutouts of their own under Lang’s post, many voiced where they wanted to see his character — and with who. Donna Spugnardi Holley stated, “Brooke and Ridge forever,” as Lizzi_tori_nana demanded, “Bring him back. Happy Birthday, let’s get on with the drama.”

We have a feeling when Ridge does return to the canvas there will be plenty of drama to go around, which makes us wonder if his presence will have an effect on Brooke and Taylor’s newfound friendship. Because really… how long can these two swear off “the love of their life” before their feelings come crashing down around them again?!

In any case, we’re here for it all and hope Kaye had a wonderful birthday with his family and friends.

