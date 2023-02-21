Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), CBS screenshot

It’s never a dull moment for the world-renowned psychiatrist and onetime princess of Morocco.

Over the years, The Bold and the Beautiful has thrust Taylor into one fight (with Brooke) after another (with Brooke). But the week of February 20, she won’t be waging war but trying to end a skirmish, when Steffy calls her in to settle her big Douglas dispute with Thomas.

Maybe you’ve read already: Things get bad between the little boy’s father and aunt. Like, real bad. (Get the details here.) So Taylor is being asked to do, basically, the impossible. “All she wants is peace in her family and between her children,” Jacqueline MacInnes Wood tells Soap Opera Digest. So “she calls Thomas and demands he come over. Taylor is going to mediate this once and for all and get her two children to see eye-to-eye.”

That’s the plan, anyway. But as you can imagine, it’ll be easier said than done. There are brick walls that would be easier to push over than Stephanie’s formidable namesake. And Thomas, whether right or wrong, doesn’t tend to take no for an answer very well. Or, for that matter, at all.

“I’m not going to give it away,” says Wood, “but Taylor has some serious work to do to meet her goal!”

Hey, if anyone can do it, it’s gotta be the character who has cheated death twice, survived umpteen breakups with Ridge and made a friend of her archememy. Review Taylor’s whole history in the below photo gallery.