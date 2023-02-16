Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Opens Up About His Separation From His Wife: ‘She Remains My Best Friend’
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor thanks everyone for their support but asks for privacy…
The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton gave a statement today to Soap Opera Digest, in which he announced that he and his wife Nikki have separated. The couple married on October 20, 2012, and share a 6-year-old son, Ford.
As he opened up, Clifton not only confirmed that he and Nikki had “decided to separate” but that but that they “have been separated for some time now.” Any separation and/or divorce is always hard on everyone involved and, in the case of Clifton and Nikki, the actor expressed, “She remains my best friend in the world, my partner in crime and my closest confidante.” In fact, he went on to explain that their decision “has only deepened the love and respect” they have for each other.
Clifton further stated that their choice had been “born of a commitment to one another’s happiness,” but most of all to make sure that they can give son Ford “the best life” possible.
While he decided to reveal a few details surrounding their very personal situation, Clifton wanted everyone to know how grateful he and Nikki are for their support but asked that everyone “please respect our privacy as we navigate whatever the future may hold.”
And whatever that may be, we only wish the best for the CBS soap actor, Nikki and their son during this difficult time.
