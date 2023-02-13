We Didn’t Think Bold & Beautiful Could Top Its Last Heaping Helping of ‘WTH?!?’ and Yet…
The show’s latest twist may very well be its silliest yet.
Bold & Beautiful is never going to be mistaken for Law & Order, that’s for sure. We thought that the soap’s handling of legal matters couldn’t get any more “Are you serious?!?” than the way that it set free Sheila. You remember — she didn’t break out of prison, she was (cough) “kidnapped.” And as for her shooting Steffy and Finn, well, if they don’t press charges, the charges simply go away. That’s the way the law works on Bold & Beautiful. If the victims say, “Whatevs,” then whatevs it is.
But the soap got even more nonsensical with the case of Douglas’ custody. Even if we could believe that Thomas got a hearing arranged that quickly — and we couldn’t — on what planet would Douglas get to choose neither parent but someone else entirely to be his new guardian? We’ll grant you that it was a jaw-dropping twist that he elected to live with his Aunt Steffy. But… but… that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.
Credit: Paramount/Courtesy of the Everett Collection
And it begs a question: Is Bold & Beautiful, like, a legit cartoon now? Like, is it not supposed to reflect real life in any way, shape or form? Because if not, we can adjust our expectations. We’ll stop being like, “WTH?” when Liam can’t tell the difference between a mannequin and Hope. We’ll stop facepalming when Finn can be declared dead without a body or a funeral. And we’ll stop being all “That is not how they did it on L.A. Law” when the show plays legal matters for more laughs than Night Court.
