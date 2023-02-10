Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, John Paschal/JPI

Sheila’s men are playing a game that only one of them can win.

It was just a moment. Just a blink-and-you’d-miss-it moment. Bold & Beautiful had Deacon pocket a knight from Bill’s Chess set in the February 8 episode. And while it could have been nothing, just a little way for Deacon to stick it to his archenemy — “Ha! Try winning a game now!” — we have a sneaking suspicion that it’s something more.

Considering how jealous Deacon seems over Sheila’s insta-love affair with the tycoon, we wouldn’t put it past him to commit a dirty deed and just, oops, casually drop the telltale knight at the scene of the crime. If Bill were thrown in the clink, the path would be clear for Deacon to reclaim his spot in Sheila’s heart. Plus, it would allow Deacon to finally score a point against his longtime nemesis. “He knows that Bill is a dangerous guy, largely because of his financial situation,” Kanan tells Soaps.com. “I mean, if he wanted to, he could buy Il Giardino out from under Deacon and close it down, just to be a jerk.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

“But Deacon isn’t afraid to take on Bill,” he adds. “He’s been in prison! He’s survived a lot of stuff. There’s definitely a part of him that, even as he’s starting this whole new life and has more to lose, likes the idea of going up against Bill.”

Needless to say, Bill would never see it coming. He thinks of himself as invincible, untouchable. And if anybody is going to bring him down, it isn’t going to be a lowlife like Deacon. “Bill probably underestimates Deacon to a certain degree,” Kanan says. “He might not take into account that after everything Deacon’s been through, he has no [bleeps] to give. He’s going to stand his ground.” And perhaps use that knight to, ahem, take Bill’s queen!

