Not cool, dude. So not cool.

Here’s something we bet fans of Bold & Beautiful‘s Taylor never thought they’d say: Thank God for Brooke. But hey, the blonde has been there for her longtime rival in a way that a certain ping-ponging hunk definitely has not been.

In fact… where the heck has Ridge been?

Ever since Brooke and Taylor presented a united front by posting a “No Ridge Allowed” sign on their doors, Ridge has essentially been missing. And while we get that he’s persona non grata with the ladies right now, he’s also the patriarch of a sprawling family which needs him more than ever.

Maybe he hasn’t heard, but a certain Forrester-hating, gun-toting, threat-issuing psychopath is on the loose… again. And then there’s Thomas — you know, the son Ridge recently booted from both the family business and mansion? He’s out there trying to muscle his way back in by proclaiming himself as the only possible savior of Hope’s fashion line.

Speaking of the business, Steffy could probably use a little help from her co-CEO. (And in case you’ve forgotten, that’s you, Ridge!) So for those paying attention, that’s two of his children in desperate need of parental guidance and where’s Ridge?

Who knows?

All we can say is that the guy better have a damn good excuse for his absence. We won’t accept some lazy, “Please forgive Ridge because he was all up in his feelings and needed time to find himself” crap.

And if Ridge — who clearly has a tough time being without a woman for more than six seconds in a row — has the nerve to come trotting back into town with a new woman on his arm (let alone a wife), then stand back, because we will be out for blood!

On the plus side, if he were to return with, say, Shauna on his arm, that would at least put the final nail in any lingering thoughts Taylor or Brooke had about reuniting with their favorite ex. Heck, maybe it would even free them up to move on with some of the other guys in town. We loved the chemistry between Deacon and Taylor during their interactions a few months ago (although he’s going to have some explaining to do when his involvement with Sheila comes to light). As for Brooke, we can’t help thinking she’d look awfully good standing next to Finn’s father, Jack!

