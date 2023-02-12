Credit: CBS screenshot, Howard Wise/JPI (6)

Love it or hate it, it’s got your attention.

During a recent YouTube chat, Bold & Beautiful castmates Don Diamont and Kimberlin Brown made like the quintessential “old married couple” and disagreed. On what? The subject of Bill’s wellness, in particular as to how it is impacting his decision-making when it comes to maniac-about-town Sheila.

“Bill is not OK. Bill is going through something,” said Diamont, who’s played the Spencer Publishing magnate since 2019 and, as such, knows him as well as anyone. “Clearly, he’s not OK.

“We will see how it goes as things continue to evolve,” he continued. “But I certainly couldn’t describe Bill as being OK. He’s not himself. He’s going through something.”

Brown couldn’t let her leading man say that without interjecting. “I beg to differ,” she countered, raising a glass. “Ladies, I’m going to tell you Bill is more than OK!”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Getting the double entendre, Diamont laughed. Of course, the Stallion is still up for a roll in the hay. “Oh, he’s functioning! Bill is never not functioning.”

“Oh yes, he’s functioning very well,” Brown said. But seriously, folks… What’s going on here? This can’t possibly be the real thing between Bill and Sheila… can it? As often as Bill has loved ’em and left ’em (and then gone back to ’em), is loving even a skill that he possesses?

Diamont believes so. “I think clearly you’ve seen over the years that Bill understands love and is capable of loving,” he argued. “And he also loves power and control, but those things are not mutually exclusive, at least in Bill’s case.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

Brown is also 100-percent convinced that there is love in Sheila’s heart. What’s in her head… eh, that’s a different story. But “Sheila definitely understands love. And that’s all she’s ever wanted in her life,” she said. “Honestly, I’m not sure power and control are what’s most important to her. She’s just had to do some outlandish things to try and obtain the love that she’s always wanted.

“And she’s still workin’ on it,” she added. “What can I say?”

Considering how many people are now livid with Bill, he might just have a target on his back. Who’s likeliest to be whodunit in a “Who killed Bill?” murder mystery? Consider the suspects in the photo gallery below.