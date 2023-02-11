Familiar Off-Screen Issue Arises for Bold & Beautiful’s On-Screen Enemies
“Help me.”
Their characters may be enemies on screen but when it comes to off screen, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) are good friends. In fact, last weekend, the two CBS soap actresses took another trip together to celebrate one of their friends and had a blast — that is, until it was time to pack up and head home.
Brown posted a video of Lang struggling with her suitcase and shared, “When packing becomes an issue. Heading home from an amazing weekend with miss Katherine Kelly Lang celebrating our wonderful Gina Smith.”
In the video, Brown wondered if Lang was talking to herself, to which the latter explained, “I’m having an issue. I just put my toothbrush on the bottom of my gross tennis shoes.” The actress broke out in laughter before sitting on top of her suitcase, “working up a sweat,” in an attempt to zip it shut.
Though Lang cried out, “Help me,” Brown continued to playfully taunt her, “Are you trying to zip up your bag? Come on, Kelly, you can do it, I know you can.” After Lang got one side zipped, Brown cheered her on, and even promised to buy her a new suitcase, and her pal vowed, “I will never use this suitcase again.” In the end, Lang, though exhausted while doing so, managed to get the suitcase fully zipped.
When it was time for Brown to zip her bag up, the camera panned on a perfectly neat suitcase as she teased, “I might need help zipping this bag up,” then had no trouble doing so. “Oh,” she continued, “Is that how it’s done?” to which Lang replied, “Now we’re late.”
It was so cute watching the actresses having fun and making light of something that has likely happened to most travelers from time to time!
