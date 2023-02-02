Credit: Gille Toucas/CBS via Getty Images

Wow, just wow…

Well, it’s been a while since we’ve heard The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton (Liam) sing a tune and he recently gave his fans a real treat with his latest creation. The CBS soap actor posted a video to preview his new song “Cigarette Break” and we have to say, it’s really good!

“Wrote a song,” Clifton announced, and though he admitted that he was happy with it, he also stated, “Wish I didn’t have to be the one to sing it.” Nonetheless, he urged fans to “enjoy” then, with his guitar in position, he said, “Okay, let’s try this.”

We weren’t the only ones impressed with Clifton’s new song. Fans, as well as some of his castmates came out to show their support, including Don Diamont, who plays his onscreen dad Bill, plus Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), who said, “Glad others outside your living room get to hear this. Do it more often, it’s good.” Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) expressed, “Wow! Amazing!” as Ashley Jones (Bridget) relayed, “Love it.”

Clifton wanted to make one thing very clear and stated, “Also, I don’t smoke. It’s just a metaphor.”

The actor is no stranger to music… After releasing two EPs, Untitled and Unbeautiful, in 2006, two full-length albums followed, titled So Much for the Nightlife and Mannequin, as well as Girl Go Home in 2014. And in 2016, he was heard singing “The Song That Never Played” during a montage with Liam and Steffy.

Check it out…

So, you see, Clifton is a man of many talents and we hope to hear more of his work as he creates it!

Now that he’s given fans a look into his personal life, we’ll give you an extra peek at a cute photo of him and his wife Nicole in our gallery below featuring the Bold & Beautiful stars and their real-life partners.

