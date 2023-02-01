Her Life in Pictures: On Their Baby Girl’s First Birthday, Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger Share a Heart-Melting Video
On January 29, 2022, the daytime stars welcomed a second daughter into their family.
Today we’re sending a big happy belated birthday to the second daughter of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and his wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva). To celebrate little Gemma Wynter’s first birthday, her proud parents posted a video filled with memorable moments and Kruger shared, “I can’t tell you how many times I cried… going through the past year in photos. I only added a handful here but wow did that year fly by.”
And we added a few posts below as well, from the last 12 months, featuring some of Gemma’s firsts to honor her special day.
Happy 1st Birthday
“I didn’t think my heart could get any bigger after having Everleigh,” Kruger continued while reflecting back to having the couple’s first daughter. “But Gemma Wynter proved it could double in size and then some!” She then talked about how proud they were of their little “Gem Gem” and how she’s changed their lives in “the best way possible!”
Welcome to the World
It all started a year ago when Brooks and Kruger welcomed Gemma into their fold. “Thank you to Kelly, the rockstar, for letting me have another one with you,” Brooks expressed. “So glad this one takes after you too.”
Celebrating Mom
For Gemma’s first Mother’s Day with her mama, she and her big sister Everleigh dressed in jean jackets to match the special lady in their life.
More: CBS soap actress reveals her castmate soulmate
First Halloween
This photo was one for the baby book, as the family dressed up as players from the popular Jurassic Park franchise. “Welcome to Jurassic World,” Kruger cheered. “Where Everleigh and Chance are dinosaurs and Gemma is Jeff Goldblum!”
Thanksgiving Love
And for her first Thanksgiving, the family posted a video to show how grateful Kruger was for her fans then let everyone know that they were “cooking up a storm” and how Gemma was “chewing on her pack and play” while their pup was “terrorizing” Kruger’s mom’s senior dog.”
Merry First Christmas from Gemma
Here’s an adorable family pic where Gemma waved to the camera, as her dad, mom and sister smiled oh-so brightly alongside her!
Mixing and Dancing With Mom
Gemma was snug as bug in a rug attached to her mom’s chest while Kruger made her special “spinach banana muffins.” You have to watch the video, where the actress insisted, “You don’t even taste the spinach.” And the mother/daughter duo even took time out for a dance party!
And speaking of parties… We hope Gemma had a wonderful time celebrating her big day this year!
Now’s the perfect time to get a glimpse at other soap stars with their real-life kids in the photo gallery below.