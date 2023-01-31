Reflecting On His Run as Bold & Beautiful’s Carter, Lawrence Saint-Victor Marvels, ‘It’s Been an Amazing Ride’
January 31 was a momentous one for the actor.
It seems like only yesterday, doesn’t it, that The Bold and the Beautiful was introducing Lawrence Saint-Victor as Marcus’ brother, Carter Walton. But as of January 31, it had been 10 — count ’em, 10 — years. “I can’t tell you how loved and grateful I feel right now,” the actor Instagrammed. “I literally don’t have the words.”
View this post on Instagram
Accompanying Saint-Victor’s post was a little Best of Carter video that includes the lovelorn exec’s proposal to the much-missed Maya (she said yes, too!), some pillow talk between the hunk and old flame Quinn (“Is it possible that you gained more muscle since last night?”) and perhaps a sign of things to come: Carter going from defending his affair with Eric’s wife to Katie to… throwing sparks with Katie herself.
Credit: John Paschal/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI (2)
“It’s been such a privilege to work with so many talented and loving people, on a show that means so much to so many,” Saint-Victor said. “Thank you all for the love and support over these 10 years.
“It’s been an amazing ride,” he added, “and I can’t wait to see what’s in store.”
