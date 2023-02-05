Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

What we don’t know could hurt Wyatt… a lot.

We know, we know. Mention “Felony Flo” to a Bold & Beautiful viewer, and you’ll get a groan in response. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead of insisting that she’s a heroine, the show could instead embrace her scheming side and reveal that what she’s been up to all this time that she’s been off screen… has been no good!

Pleased to Cheat You

As far as we’ve been told, Flo is still engaged to Wyatt. But, considering that most Bold & Beautiful couples go from “Will you marry me?” straight to nuptials in the Forrester living room, she’s probably grown pretty impatient with her fiancé. Perhaps even so impatient that she’s begun seeing someone else on the side: Young & Restless outcast Theo.

When Flo is busted with loverboy, she’s unrepentant. “If you liked it, then you shoulda put a ring on it — a wedding ring,” she says. Not only are she and Theo eloping that very weekend, but upon their return, they’re rebranding Spectra Fashions as Flo Cute-ure. Yes, Cute-ure. “’Cause it’s couture,” Flo explains, “but cute.”

The Ultimate Betrayal

As word spreads of Flo’s treachery, Hope and the Logans can’t believe it. They bent over backwards to forgive Storm’s daughter after she let everyone think that baby Beth was dead. And this is how she repays them?

“Typical Logan,” scoffs Steffy. But she may be reveling in schadenfreude too soon. Initially, she thinks that Flo’s horrifically named fashion firm won’t be any competition for Forrester. But then Theo recruits Thomas to be the lead designer. Ruh-roh.

Untrue Colors

Called on the carpet by Wyatt and the Logans, Flo says that she wanted to be good. She wanted to rock a halo. The whole nine yards. But Theo made her see that nice girls finish last. Now, instead of waiting for what she wants, hoping for what she wants, working for what she wants, she’s just going to take what she wants.

Which is? Everything she never had before. Power. Control. Oh, and the Forrester mansion. “Maybe I’ll even hang my mom’s picture over the mantel!”

What do you think? Wouldn’t it be fun to have a couple of real villains on the canvas? Not a psychotic murderess like Sheila but just… baddies, schemers who connive and plot and relish shaking up the status quo?

