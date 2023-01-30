Credit: Gilles Toucas/CBS

The daytime actor suits up to save lives.

Well, it appears that trying to keep his The Bold and the Beautiful character working in the design office isn’t the only thing Delon de Metz (Zende) has been doing these days. He will be guest-starring in an upcoming episode of FOX’s first responder series 9-1-1. So, will he be playing a police officer, paramedic, firefighter or dispatcher?

The CBS soap actor posted a photo from behind the scenes, dressed as a firefighter, holding up a prop baby that he apparently saved from a burning building. “Risking my life for the beautiful babies,” he shared. “Had a great time guest-starring on 9-1-1, more photos when the episode airs!”

His castmates rushed to the comments to spread their excitement for his primetime stint, as Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) cheered, “Get it in!” Jennifer Gareis (Donna) sent de Metz some clapping emojis for a job well done, as Krista Allen (Taylor) shouted, “Yes!”

Stay on the lookout for his debut date, but for the time being, keep watching him in daytime, as his character has been whipped onto an emotional rollercoaster… Given that the Hope for the Future line he worked on didn’t get the greatest reviews, and now that Thomas might be coming back into the mix to add what Zende’s designs lacked, well, it’s safe to say he’ll be stuck off on the sidelines for a bit.

