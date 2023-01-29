Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

“There’s going to be some changes around here… you damn well better be ready for them!”

Katherine Kelly Lang has played the role of Brooke since The Bold and the Beautiful debuted in 1987 and over the years, her character has been in numerous confrontations, love triangles and various other front-burner storylines. Every actor likely has their favorites when it comes to the ups and downs surrounding their characters and Lang is no different.

Twitter user Richly Blessed posted a clip to the explosive 1993 confrontation between Brooke, Eric, Stephanie and Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss), where they wanted her to sign a contract that would right a big wrong — in their eyes — after Brooke gained 51% of Forrester Creations’ stocks, through a technicality, when Connor Davis informed her that she had a legal right to the BeLieF patent. And the fact that Ridge tried to trick her out of her rights, only infuriated Brooke more — so much so that she tore up their contract and appointed herself CEO!

“One of my favorite scenes for Brooke!” Lang replied to the tweet. “First time she took over Forrester Creations!”

We can see why she deemed this scene one of her favorites — the dialogue alone… how many times in recent years have we wanted to hear Brooke tell Ridge, “Oh, shut up, I can’t count on you!” And how about each time she ripped up that contract? “Here’s to trust!” Rip. “Well, here’s to Taylor!” Rip. “And here’s to you!” Rip. “And here’s to all you freakin’ people!” Rip! Throw! And Brooke’s closing comments hit them like a hard slap across the face. “You know, there’s going to be some changes around here… and you better be ready for them,” she seethed. “You damn well better be ready for them!”

Oh, the good old days… What are some of your favorite scenes from that era? Be sure to share them with us in the comment section.

And even though Brooke and Taylor have turned over a new leaf and have decide to put themselves first when it comes to Ridge, and have become friends in the process (let's see how long that lasts), they've had their fair share of explosive confrontations