The CBS soap fave had one simple request…

Steffy may currently be dealing with the never-ending nightmare that is Sheila, but last weekend her portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, took some time away from work to relax. Not only did she trade in the warm weather for somewhere a little chillier, she had one request: Do not disturb.

Wood posted an Instagram video from her winter getaway, bundled up all warm while standing outside. After she took her hands out of her jacket pockets and lifted both arms out to the side, she fell straight back and just laid there in the snow, as TikToker Jay Swft’s voice could be heard, along with his words across the screen, “You think you could bother her? Her life is on do not disturb. She’s only dealing with who she wants to deal with.”

The actress’ husband Elan Ruspoli rushed into the comments to give a shoutout to his “snow angel,” as her co-star Tanner Novlan (Finn) captioned her actions with “trust fall,” and Wood’s former castmate Courtney Hope, who crossed her character Sally over to The Young and the Restless, sent her a few clapping emojis for a job well done.

We hope the busy mom of three had some much-deserved downtime and everyone should try to put out the do not disturb sign while on vacation because as we all know, the real world — and in Wood’s case, the reel world — will always be waiting there for us when we return.

