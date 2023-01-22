Bold & Beautiful Preview: Is Sheila Using Bill — and if So — What Is Her Ultimate Goal?
Can anyone get through to Bill Spencer?
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for January 23- 27, Bill’s exes try to make him see the light. Read about it below and watch the preview.
After Sheila was released from jail, Li fumed that she had gotten away with almost killing her son and his wife. Sheila and Bill wasted no time in getting intimate, while Liam and Wyatt tried to wrap their head around what their father was thinking. Steffy meanwhile vowed to make Bill and Sheila pay. By the end of last week, Liam began thinking back to his father’s shooting and believing he had shot him for a while thanks to a concussion.
You never know what will happen next on #BoldandBeautiful! 😱 B&B is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/J9d9SW4u36
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 22, 2023
In the latest promo, Sheila and Bill share a passionate kiss, and she later tells Deacon that she’s going to spend the rest of her life with Bill. Deacon tells her, “I’m sure you hope you do.”
As Sheila takes Bill’s hand, Brooke lashes out at him and says, “You are going to let her speak for you? Please just open your eyes!” Sheila counters, “That is enough!” It appears no one can get through to Bill.
In another scene, Deacon asks Sheila how much she is in love with Bill, and how much she is just using him. Flash to Katie ranting to Bill, “Sheila Carter is playing you!” Is Sheila using him, or in some twisted way could he be using her?
