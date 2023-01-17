Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

“I love her one ear,” the star gushed.

Things are coming up ‘Rosie’ for Bold & Beautiful star Heather Tom, who recently took to Instagram to share photos of an adorable new family member.

Related Story Katie Growls a Warning to Sheila Amid a Showdown That Leaves Bill in Tears

Tom’s onscreen alter-ego is pretty happy these days too, as Katie has been canoodling with the super fit and fine Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint Victor). However, she still has a dark cloud hanging overhead — it is a soap opera after all.

Bold & Beautiful spoilers indicate Katie will work to convince Bill to ditch his alliance with Sheila, who was released from jail despite shooting Finn and Steffy, much to the shock of the Logans and Forresters.



But behind the scenes, Tom is all smiles — thanks to a “sweet and smart” newcomer to her household, whom she introduced to her followers on social media in a series of stinkin’ cute photos.

“Meet our new baby girl Rosie!” Tom enthused, explaining that the new pup was a rescue from Love Leo Rescues in Los Angeles.

Rosie was pictured alone, with the family on a hike, and with the Tom’s other fur baby, Ella. The star then teased that her young son Zane would be taking a central role in the life of the new pup: “Ella’s new pal and Zanes’s first puppy (he’s agreed to pick up the poop 😂- we’ll see…”

Congratulations rolled in from co-stars Don Diamont (Bill) and Annika Noelle (Hope), who deemed Rosie “absolutely adorable,” and Tom herself took to the comments to add “I love her one ear that sticks straight up” even though it “has a chunk of it taken out from another dog.” Looking on the bright side, Tom noted the injury, “Gives her cred!” Gotta love a pup this cute with street cred to boot!

See Rosie for yourself in the awesome photo dump below:

Look back over Katie’s life and loves in the gallery below.