Credit: CBS screenshot (6)

Anybody who rubs elbows with L.A.’s foremost fashion family should know that the one thing the stylish never wear… is a target on their back!

Related Story Brace Yourself, Young & Restless: Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Nonsense Has Opened the Door to a Horror That Genoa City Is *Not* Ready For

Ever since The Bold and the Beautiful reactivated Sheila for an “I’ve changed!” tour that’s included shoving Brooke off the wagon, shooting Steffy and Finn, nearly making roadkill of Li and taking advantage of Deacon, we’ve been guessing that she’d end up in the starring role in a whodunit for the ages. Now, however, our tune has changed. Now, we suspect that it’s an altogether different character who’s in the crosshairs: Bill!

Credit: CBS Screenshot

Obviously, Sheila remains a menace to society. Is there even a character on the show that she hasn’t threatened, beaten or opened fire on? But with Bill having appointed himself the madwoman’s personal protector, he has come to pose every bit as big a threat as she does. It is he, after all, who is enabling her to continue her reign of terror.

So it doesn’t take a rocket scientist, or even a Forrester accountant, to do the math and deduce that if Steffy & Co. want to defuse the bomb that is Sheila, the quickest way to do it might be to — ruh-roh — blow away Bill. There is certainly no shortage of people who would like to remove him from the madwoman’s corner.

Review the many suspects in a possible “Who killed Bill?” murder mystery — or “Who tried to kill Bill?” — in the below photo gallery. Then hit the comments with the character you think is likeliest to do the deed.