On January 7, 1998, nobody thought to say, “Here comes trouble.” They should’ve!

For years, Bold & Beautiful legacy character Thomas Forrester has shuffled along from one questionable situation (a May/December fling with Amber Moore) to another (an eyebrow-raising romance with a mannequin) to another (the parent trap that got him booted from Forrester Creations in 2022). And for years, we’ve asked ourselves why. He’s rich and handsome and talented. Why does he seem to be as drawn to misbehavior as we are to an open bar?

Today we’ve figured out the answer. When Thomas was born on January 7, 1998, he was already a part of a whopper of a lie. Upon learning that she was expecting, Taylor (then Hunter Tylo) tried to inform Ridge that he was going to be a father… but found him in the arms of her constant rival, Brooke. In a vulnerable state, Taylor allowed herself to be convinced by Ridge’s brother Thorne to let everyone believe that he was the babydaddy. He’d get Taylor, Ridge and Brooke would get each other, and everyone would live happily ever after.

Needless to say, it didn’t quite work out that way. Once Ridge discovered that Brooke and Thorne had conspired to pass off his son as his nephew, he pulled a wife swap so fast that the fridge at the Forrester mansion wasn’t even out of leftover hors d’oeuvres from one wedding before he went through with another!

In the years that followed, Thomas’ life settled down… Hmm. How to put it. Not one bit. If one sister (Steffy) wasn’t being kidnapped by psycho Morgan DeWitt, the other (Phoebe) was recoiling in horror from the revelation that she and Mom had had the same boyfriend. Add in the period during which Taylor was “dead” — thanks to merry murderess Sheila Carter — and you can start to understand why Thomas might have turned out a little… off.

To his credit, Ridge and Taylor’s only son has attempted to turn over a new leaf. The trouble is, it never seems to stay turned over. After a brain bleed convinced him that it was a good idea for him to mack on sometime stepsister Hope Logan, he tried to focus on being an upstanding friend to her and an admirable father to Douglas. Unfortunately, once again, his baser instincts got the better of him, and he plunged headfirst into another cauldron of hot water.

With every step, Thomas reaches another crossroads. He can choose to take the high road… or the low. But if his history is any indicator, we all know in which direction he's going to go.